BleedTechBlue Radio Podcast
 

BleedTechBlue Radio Podcast

https://feed.podbean.com/bleedtechblue/feed.xml

133.8K

Downloads

303

Episodes

BleedTechBlue Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast about Louisiana Tech sports and recruiting.

Episodes

Season 17 Episode 6

5 days ago

5 days ago

BC & Beck recap the loss to Tulsa, preview FIU w/ Kevin Barral, and discuss where things have gone wrong so far in 2024. 

Comments (0)

To leave or reply to comments, please download free Podbean or

No Comments

Copyright 2015. All rights reserved.

Podcast Powered By Podbean

Version: 20240731