BleedTechBlue Radio Podcast
 

BleedTechBlue Radio Podcast

https://feed.podbean.com/bleedtechblue/feed.xml

133.4K

Downloads

302

Episodes

BleedTechBlue Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast about Louisiana Tech sports and recruiting.

Episodes

Season 17 Episode 5

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

BC & Beck recap the loss to NC State, preview Tulsa w/ Larry Lewis of Inside Tulsa Sports, and discuss the magnitude of the game on Saturday. 

Comments (0)

To leave or reply to comments, please download free Podbean or

No Comments

Copyright 2015. All rights reserved.

Podcast Powered By Podbean

Version: 20240731