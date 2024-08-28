BleedTechBlue Radio Podcast
 

BleedTechBlue Radio Podcast

https://feed.podbean.com/bleedtechblue/feed.xml

133.4K

Downloads

302

Episodes

BleedTechBlue Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast about Louisiana Tech sports and recruiting.

Episodes

Season 17 Episode 2

Wednesday Aug 28, 2024

Wednesday Aug 28, 2024

BC & Beck discuss the 2024 season with HC Sonny Cumbie, talk w/ Nicholls HC Tim Rebowe, and make our 2024 season predictions. 

Comments (0)

To leave or reply to comments, please download free Podbean or

No Comments

Copyright 2015. All rights reserved.

Podcast Powered By Podbean

Version: 20240731